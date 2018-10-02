Barcelona Transfer News: Eric Abidal Reportedly Scouting Frenkie De Jong

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has reportedly traveled to Munich to watch Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

The Catalans have long been linked with the Dutchman and continue to watch him with a close eye, per Sport's Tomas Andreu.

