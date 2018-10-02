Barcelona Transfer News: Eric Abidal Reportedly Scouting Frenkie De Jong

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 23: Frenkie de Jong of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v Ajax at the Philips Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Eindhoven Netherlands (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has reportedly traveled to Munich to watch Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

The Catalans have long been linked with the Dutchman and continue to watch him with a close eye, per Sport's Tomas Andreu.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

