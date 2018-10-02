Luis Severino Named Yankees Starter for AL Wild Card Game vs. Athletics

Luis Severino Named Yankees Starter for AL Wild Card Game vs. AthleticsOctober 2, 2018
The New York Yankees announced on Tuesday that Luis Severino will start the team's American League Wild Card Game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees @Yankees
Tomorrow's AL Wild Card Game starter will be @LuisSeverino94. #SevySeason https://t.co/K5JFO7UjLd
Severino, 24, is having an excellent 2018 campaign with an 18-10 record, 3.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 220 strikeouts in 191.1 innings.
In the past two seasons, Severino has emerged as a foundational rotation piece. But his selection raises concerns.
He wasn't great in last year's postseason, as he went 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 16 innings and four starts. While he'll bring postseason experience to a crucial play-in game, he cooled off down the stretch this season. In 12 starts since the All-Star Game, Severino went 5-6 with a 5.57 ERA in 63 innings. In September, he gave up 10 runs over four starts and 20.1 frames.
andrew kaczynski🧐 @KFILE
Yankees manager Aaron Boone is betting big that Yankees are getting first half Luis Severino. If Severino bombs there will be lots of questions of why the Yankees did not start JA Happ. https://t.co/lP2augIWTZ
Nick Stellini @StelliniTweets
(Folks, I don’t actually think it’s the second one. It’s just not the “safe” option.)
In a win-or-go-home game, past numbers don't matter much, though. If Severino pitches well, the Yankees will be in business.
"When he's pitching at his best, he'll be the best pitcher on the field tomorrow," manager Aaron Boone said, per Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record.
Jack Curry @JackCurryYES
I’m not surprised Severino was chosen as the WC game starter. I’ve felt the Yanks never lost faith in Severino. He’s shown better FB command and better tilt on his slider in his last few starts. Plus, he’s their ace. You pitch your ace.
And if the team's dangerous offense batters Oakland's pitching, Severino's performance might be a moot point. Either way, the Yankees' season hangs in the balance.
Start Times for the Division Series Through Sunday