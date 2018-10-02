Tyler Eifert Undergoes Successful Surgery for Gruesome Ankle Injury

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert said Monday night he's "all fixed" after undergoing surgery on a gruesome ankle injury suffered during Sunday's Week 4 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Eifert posted the update on Twitter:

The 28-year-old Notre Dame product tallied four catches for 38 yards and his first touchdown of the 2018 NFL season before landing awkwardly on his right leg in the third quarter.

Eifert suffered a broken ankle on the play and is expected to miss the rest of the campaign while recovering from surgery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Indiana native is one of the league's most dangerous red-zone threats when healthy. The 2013 first-round pick racked up 52 receptions for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns across 13 appearances in 2015 en route to his only Pro Bowl selection.

He's played just 14 games over the last three years because of injuries, however.

Eifert is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, so it's unclear whether he'll make his latest return with the Bengals or another team.