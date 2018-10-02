TMZ: 19-Year-Old Tyress Williams Linked to Yasiel Puig, Rihanna, More Burglaries

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Law enforcement has linked 19-year-old Tyress Williams to the burglaries of a number of celebrities, according to TMZ.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods, singer Rihanna and singer Christina Milian have all had their houses broken into recently. Williams was reportedly pulled over by police and found to have stolen items in his vehicle.

TMZ obtained footage of the break-in at Puig's home:

TMZ also posted security footage of a person identified as Williams kicking in the door to Puig's house.

It marked the fourth time Puig's house has been burglarized. He had $500,000 in jewelry stolen from his house in March 2017, $150 in costume jewelry taken during Game 7 of the 2017 World Series and was also the subject of an attempted robbery in August.

While being robbed would anger many people, Puig wasn't letting the repeated incidents bother him. (Warning: NSFW language)

"I ain't worried about that s--t," Puig told TMZ Sports in November 2017. "I have a f--king lot of money."

Meanwhile, as Woods was hauling in five catches for 101 yards and one touchdown in a 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday, his house was being robbed. Williams was arrested Friday in connection with the burglary after it was discovered he had items that belonged to Woods.

Per TMZ, Milian's home was targeted twice in the span of four days at the end of August.

Charges are expected to be filed Tuesday.