WWE Raw Results: What's Old Is New Again and Biggest Takeaways from October 1

The advertised main event for Saturday's Super Show-Down has always been The Undertaker vs. Triple H, so it was no surprise that WWE Creative opted to close out the show with The Deadman, his brother Kane, the Cerebral Assassin and his best buddy Shawn Michaels.

For longtime fans of the WWE product, it was a trip back to 1997 as four of the most celebrated Superstars of all time engaged in a brawl to close out the show. Undertaker and Kane overpowered their rivals and left them lying, establishing dominance ahead of the marquee bout.

What made the segment so effective and fun was its simplicity.

Undertaker and Kane brought the greatest hits, mysteriously appearing in the ring behind Michaels and pummeling him until Triple H made the valiant attempt at a save. The Game threw rights and lefts but succumbed to the power of his bigger, more ferocious opponents, and The Brothers of Destruction posed as the show went off the air.

It was a routine seen a million times before, but the selling of Michaels, the timing and the overall simplicity made it a more engaging and compelling way to close out the show than we have seen recently.

WWE Creative has oftentimes tried too hard to execute angles lately, and maybe it should refer to this show-closing segment and realize that in many cases, keeping it simple prevents stupidity.

It also helps that these are not Superstars being shoehorned into something that doesn't fit their characters or is overly scripted. It reflected what they do best, was true to the personas fans fell in love with two decades ago and left the audience wanting more.