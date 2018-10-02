TMZ: Mike Tyson, Rory McIlroy Among Celebs to Attend Khabib vs. McGregor

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov IL) and Conor McGregor (R) face off after the UFC 229 press conference at Radio City Music Hall on September 20, 2018 in New York City. Nurmagomedov and McGregor will meet in the main event on October 6, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

With Conor McGregor (21-3) and Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) set to square off at UFC 229 this weekend, plenty of celebrities will head to Las Vegas for the lightweight title bout.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that golfer Rory McIlroy, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, actor Matt Damon, actress Megan Fox and investor Elon Musk will be among those in attendance. Not only that, but boxing legend Mike Tyson also plans to be at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

McGregor recently told ESPN's Ariel Helwani that he will knock out Nurmagomedov, so the stars could be getting their money's worth.

