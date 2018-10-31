WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan's WWE Champion Run Delayed and Top Takeaways

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The October 30 edition of SmackDown Live was the last show before the main roster would travel overseas to Saudi Arabia, standing as the go-home show for Crown Jewel. This made it an important night both for establishing the stories from SmackDown and also hyping the controversial event.

SmackDown's biggest angle for Crown Jewel was the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. The brand's top two stars would finally wrestle with one man emerging as the blue brand's representative for Survivor Series and beyond.

This show also needed to continue to build excitement for the World Cup as Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy and The Miz would compete for the title of best in the world. All four had a chance to build momentum in a tag team match.

Not everyone though was focused on Crown Jewel with Becky Lynch coming off the biggest win of her career, defeating Charlotte Flair in a showstopper at Evolution. She was expected to appear on SmackDown to address her next challenge, a match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

All of these moments and building blocks set up the show to be impactful, but only a few moments stood out above the rest. These are the biggest takeaways from this Crown Jewel go-home show SmackDown.