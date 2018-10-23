WWE Raw Results: Loss of Roman Reigns Changes Everything and Top Takeaways

1 of 5

It was as shocking a moment as has been seen in WWE in years, and it was talked about from the start of the show to long after it ended.

Reigns opened the show with the announcement that his leukemia had returned. As a result, he had to relinquish his Universal Championship and leave WWE until he fought the disease back into remission. His Shield teammates, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, hugged him and stood with him on the stage.

The Big Dog was not always universally accepted as the face of WWE, often feeling like he was being forced into a face role that was not best for him. That said, he was absolutely one of the company's most talented stars. His in-ring consistency was second to only the best in the business.

He had a clear impact on the brand and was one of the biggest stars in the company. Losing him will change WWE significantly, taking away one of the biggest attractions on a brand already in need of more young stars. It is hard to say where the company goes from here.

Whether he should have or not, the former champion did main-event the last few WrestleManias. But it is unlikely he will recover in time to make it back to the Showcase of the Immortals in 2019, leaving the open for someone else to step up.

It will take time for anyone to take on that spot, though. Hopefully Reigns can make a full recovery and return to WWE sooner rather than later. We wish him the best.