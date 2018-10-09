WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 9

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 9October 10, 2018
WWE Super Show-Down seemingly ended multiple rivalries on SmackDown Live, as AJ Styles made Samoa Joe submit to the Calf Crusher and The New Day clearly defeated The Bar. However, other feuds were made far less certain with tensions running high going into the October 9 edition of SmackDown.
Becky Lynch escaped Charlotte Flair by getting herself disqualified, so she was now set to defend her title again with the stipulation that a disqualification would lose her the title. The hope was it would be a great match while also setting up an even greater clash at WWE Evolution.
Daniel Bryan managed to defeat The Miz quickly with a small package, which set up The Beard to fight The Phenomenal One at WWE Crown Jewel. However, it was clear to everyone that The A-Lister would not take this lightly, inviting both men to join him on Miz TV.
While these old frustrations defined the top of the show, it was a brand-new event that defined the bulk of the blue brand. Multiple WWE World Cup qualifiers were set for the week, as Randy Orton fought a returning Big Show and Jeff Hardy battled an angry Samoan Submission Specialist.
The excitement was high coming into SmackDown with hype coming out of Super Show-Down and already building more toward Crown Jewel.
SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (DQ Can Win Title)
The night started with the SmackDown women's champion and her challenger in the ring, prepared for their rematch. While Charlotte's power helped her stay in the match early, she began to lose control thanks to Lynch's focused attack on the left arm.
As the match got more intense down the stretch, both women hit their best shots but managed to escape pinfalls. The Irish Lass Kicker tried to walk out on the match, but The Queen threw her back in. In the ensuing chaos, Lynch almost got disqualified.
Charlotte connected with Natural Selection, but her former best friend rolled outside. In frustration, the Genetically Superior Athlete followed and kept attacking until both were counted out. Afterward, Charlotte speared Lynch through the stage LED wall, injuring her hand in the process.
Paige later announced Lynch vs. Charlotte at WWE Evolution in the first-ever main roster Last Woman Standing match.
Result
Lynch vs. Charlotte ends in a double count-out; Lynch retains the SmackDown Women's Championship
Grade
A
Analysis
This match got all the time to deliver, and both women went all out. It started sloppy and tentative, but the action ramped up with the talent. These two have always been good together, but this really felt like the best showcase so far of their chemistry.
It is disappointing that this was not the main event of SmackDown because it was clearly the highlight of the night. This feud continues to make a strong case for being the best story on SmackDown and will certainly be the best thing going into Evolution.
The Last Woman Standing match could easily and should main-event the all-women pay-per-view.
Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy (World Cup Qualifier)
Joe walked into this match with a bandaged left leg, and it was the only target Hardy could find to stay in this contest. It was enough, though, as Joe's injury was too much for him to stay on his feet, and the referee ended up stopping the contest early, awarding the victory to Hardy.
Result
Hardy def. Joe by referee stoppage to qualify for the WWE World Cup
Grade
C
Analysis
This felt like a waste of not only the talent involved but also their stories. The Daredevil lost to The Viper in such an emphatic fashion that it seemed he was being written off WWE programming. He returned this week, though, with no fanfare and defeated a man who needed a victory.
While the finish protected Joe, there's no reason that he should have been in this situation at all. The match was over fast and wasted the defining idea of this tournament: finding the "best in the world."
The Miz TV Featuring Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles; Styles vs. Shelton Benjamin
The A-Lister started off Miz TV trying to remain professional, but Styles and Bryan seemed more focused on taunting Miz than their own approaching fight. Eventually, the host lost it and made clear he wanted the next shot at whoever held the WWE Championship after Crown Jewel.
He then introduced the champ's opponent for the night, Shelton Benjamin. While Bryan and Miz argued on commentary, the Gold Standard caught the champion with a step-up knee strike and took over the match. Styles refused to stay down, though, and hit a Phenomenal Forearm for the win.
Result
Styles def. Benjamin by pinfall
Grade
A-
Analysis
This feud may be built around Styles vs. Bryan at Crown Jewel, but it looks like Miz will stick around as the antagonistic force in the rivalry until he can directly compete for the title. From the strong promo segment to a great TV match, this was all-around quality TV.
If there is any complaint to be levied at this part of the show, it is the two-minute-man jokes that are already getting old. This is supposed to be SmackDown's lead program, but the only guy taking this seriously is being mocked by the faces in juvenile fashion.
Lana Reveals the Full Story of "One Night in Milwaukee"
Aiden English revealed more of the One Night in Milwaukee videotape, seemingly again showing that Lana had an affair with him. He stopped the tape, though, to offer an ultimatum to Rusev that he would burn the footage if The Bulgarian Brute left his wife and re-formed Rusev Day.
Instead, The Ravishing Russian came out to reveal the whole tape that she had stolen from The Artiste with a straightforward hack. It made clear that Lana was not interested in The Drama King's advances. The Super Athlete then attacked English.
Grade
C+
Analysis
It's mercifully over. Infidelity angles cripple most every WWE story, and this has been nothing but an anchor around the neck of an interesting rivalry. Lana luckily came out the other side of this story without being slut-shamed, which represents some progress for the company.
The interesting result of this latest segment was the reveal that English really cares about rejoining Rusev Day. After all he has done in recent weeks, it is surprising that he would still want to team with The Bulgarian Brute this much.
Randy Orton vs. Big Show (WWE World Cup Qualifier)
Orton struggled throughout this match to get an advantage over Show. Repeatedly, The Apex Predator rolled outside to stay in it. The seven-foot star caught Orton with a chokeslam, but it wasn't enough. The Viper used a thumb to the eye to set up an RKO to win.
Result
Orton def. Show by pinfall to advance to the WWE World Cup
Grade
D-
Analysis
This was an awkward main event from start to finish, as the veterans did not seem to be comfortable working together despite countless matches together. Show has been in and out of the ring so much that it wasn't completely surprising, but he's rarely looked this off.
The action was sloppy and uncoordinated, putting a damper on a night that had multiple segments that would have been better in this final spot. At least Orton advancing made sense, as he has been on a roll lately, even including this mess.