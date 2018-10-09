WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 9

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Super Show-Down seemingly ended multiple rivalries on SmackDown Live, as AJ Styles made Samoa Joe submit to the Calf Crusher and The New Day clearly defeated The Bar. However, other feuds were made far less certain with tensions running high going into the October 9 edition of SmackDown.

Becky Lynch escaped Charlotte Flair by getting herself disqualified, so she was now set to defend her title again with the stipulation that a disqualification would lose her the title. The hope was it would be a great match while also setting up an even greater clash at WWE Evolution.

Daniel Bryan managed to defeat The Miz quickly with a small package, which set up The Beard to fight The Phenomenal One at WWE Crown Jewel. However, it was clear to everyone that The A-Lister would not take this lightly, inviting both men to join him on Miz TV.

While these old frustrations defined the top of the show, it was a brand-new event that defined the bulk of the blue brand. Multiple WWE World Cup qualifiers were set for the week, as Randy Orton fought a returning Big Show and Jeff Hardy battled an angry Samoan Submission Specialist.

The excitement was high coming into SmackDown with hype coming out of Super Show-Down and already building more toward Crown Jewel.