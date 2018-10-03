1 Make-or-Break Offseason Decision Each MLB Team Faces

6 of 6

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks: The free agency of A.J. Pollock and Patrick Corbin

How the Diamondbacks handle the free agency of A.J. Pollock and Patrick Corbin will be directly linked to both their expectations for 2019 and their optimism regarding a long-term deal with Paul Goldschmidt.

If the D-backs are going to come to terms on a new deal with Goldschmidt once he reaches free agency after the 2019 season, they probably can't afford to bring back Pollock and Corbin. One of them, maybe, but not both.

Then again, if they think they have a legitimate shot at contending for a title in 2019, bringing those two back or signing players of equal impact figures to be a big part of their immediate plans.

Either way, this offseason will be telling.

Colorado Rockies: A potential Nolan Arenado extension

With expensive deals already committed to Charlie Blackmon and Ian Desmond, and after last season's spending spree on the bullpen trio of Wade Davis, Jake McGee and Bryan Shaw, the Rockies might have a hard time retaining Nolan Arenado.

They're certainly going to try, though.

One year removed from free agency, Arenado is undoubtedly one of the game's elite players, posting a 129 OPS+ while averaging 40 doubles, 40 home runs, 126 RBI and 6.3 WAR over the past four seasons.

He openly expressed his distaste for losing at midseason, so might the Rockies' strong second-half push and promising young pitching staff convince him to stay?

Los Angeles Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw's opt-out clause

Most expect Clayton Kershaw to opt out of the final two years and roughly $70 million of his current contract.

The question is whether it's just a procedural move to secure a longer deal from the Dodgers or if he'll actually test the free-agent market in earnest.

The Dodgers have a budding ace on their hands in Walker Buehler and the financial resources to land another marquee starter if Kershaw does walk, so there is an asking price to which the Dodgers would say no.

Still, it's hard to imagine them letting their homegrown superstar get away.

His decision will have sweeping ramifications on the free-agent market as a whole, regardless of what he decides.

San Diego Padres: Another splashy free-agent signing?

The Padres dove into the deep end of the free-agent market last winter when they signed Eric Hosmer to an eight-year, $144 million deal.

Will they run with the big dogs again?

Even with the Hosmer signing, their payroll was still south of $100 million this season, so there's money to spend if the right target comes along.

It's hard to see them being legitimate players for Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, but someone like Dallas Keuchel or Patrick Corbin would be a welcome addition atop their young staff.

San Francisco Giants: Finally time to rebuild?

It seemed like everyone outside of the Giants front office could see the writing on the wall last offseason.

Trading for Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria only served to make an aging core even older, and now they're stuck with the Longoria deal alongside a number of other significant financial commitments.

It's hard to envision where this team would even start if it were to tear things down.

Madison Bumgarner is far and away the most valuable trade chip, but with free agency looming after 2019, he's not going to bring back a franchise-altering haul of prospects.

Joe Panik has value thanks to his cheap team control through 2020, but second basemen are notoriously difficult to trade given a lack of teams with a hole to fill at the position.

Then there are guys like Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Johnny Cueto, who all have value if they're healthy, but the Giants would have to absorb a significant portion of their remaining salaries to get anything of value in return.

It won't be easy, but the Giants can't afford to spend another season treading water.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.