Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas Flipping off Seahawks: 'Give Him a Little Slack'

Veteran safety Earl Thomas suffered a season-ending fractured leg during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and as he was being carted off the field, he gave the Seahawks sideline the middle finger, a response to the team never giving him the contract extension or trade he requested this offseason.

On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll preached empathy when discussing the incident.

"Give him a little slack," Carroll said, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "This is a very, very difficult moment that most people would never understand what this is all about."

