Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas Flipping off Seahawks: 'Give Him a Little Slack'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (29) is greeted by Arizona Cardinals players as he leaves the field after breaking his leg during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 20-17. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Veteran safety Earl Thomas suffered a season-ending fractured leg during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and as he was being carted off the field, he gave the Seahawks sideline the middle finger, a response to the team never giving him the contract extension or trade he requested this offseason.

On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll preached empathy when discussing the incident. 

"Give him a little slack," Carroll said, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "This is a very, very difficult moment that most people would never understand what this is all about."

          

