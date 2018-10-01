Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Extends Lazio Contract amid Transfer Rumours

Lazio's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between SS Lazio and Genoa CFC at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on September 23, 2018. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)
TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has signed a new five-year contract at Lazio, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023 amid a swell of rumours linking him with Premier League powerhouses. The new contract reportedly contains no release clause.

Lazio announced the news Monday via their official website (statement in Italian). Football Italia confirmed the Serbia star, along with team-mate Ciro Immobile, had each agreed to new deals; the playmaker's previous contract expired in 2022.

Milinkovic-Savic's new terms are said to be worth €3 million (£2.6 million) per year plus bonuses. The Mirror reported Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all had scouts in place to watch him score in Sunday's 4-1 win over Genoa, while Manchester United have also been linked.

       

