Khabib Nurmagomedov Rips 'Drunk' Conor McGregor, Says He's 'Angry'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The war of words between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor continued on Monday, with Nurmagomedov suggesting that McGregor used drugs and drank excessively.

"At press conference, he look like drunk guy. It's crazy," Nurmagomedov said during an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "It's very interesting. How you want to fight when you use lot of drugs and whiskey? How you want to fight 25 minutes? This is not boxing, brother. I'm going to be close all the time. This is not a distance fight with Nate Diaz. This is completely different."