Khabib Nurmagomedov Rips 'Drunk' Conor McGregor, Says He's 'Angry'

Conor McGregor, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov pose for pictures during a news conference in New York, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. McGregor is returning to UFC after a two-year absence. He fights undefeated Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The war of words between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor continued on Monday, with Nurmagomedov suggesting that McGregor used drugs and drank excessively. 

"At press conference, he look like drunk guy. It's crazy," Nurmagomedov said during an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "It's very interesting. How you want to fight when you use lot of drugs and whiskey? How you want to fight 25 minutes? This is not boxing, brother. I'm going to be close all the time. This is not a distance fight with Nate Diaz. This is completely different."

He continued: "I can control my emotion. He can say whatever he want. When some alcoholic guy is talking about something, people don't care about this. I don't care about what he's talking about. He wants to make me nervous, this is part of his game. Of course, I'm a little bit angry, but you have to control your emotion."

             

