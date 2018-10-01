Packers Confirm WR Geronimo Allison Suffered Concussion vs. Bills

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison suffered a concussion in Sunday's 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Allison was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter when he took a hit on an incomplete pass. He had six receptions for 80 yards before exiting.

The 24-year-old is now subject to the NFL's concussion protocol. He will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning.

Aaron Rodgers has turned to Allison a surprising amount in 2018, with the former undrafted free agent leading the team with 289 receiving yards. Only Davante Adams has more receptions and targets than Allison.

"G-Mo, I've always had a lot of confidence in him," Rodgers told reporters. "He's a great teammate, he has a great professional work ethic, he's prepared, he knows the offense really well, and that's the starting point of any type of trust is the mental part. So I expect him to be in the right spot and to run the routes the right way, and if he's open, he'll get the ball."

The 2-1-1 Packers travel to Detroit next Sunday before playing Monday at home against the San Francisco 49ers. They have a Week 7 bye.