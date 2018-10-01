Packers Confirm WR Geronimo Allison Suffered Concussion vs. Bills

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison drops the ball as he is hit by Buffalo Bills' Ryan Lewis during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The ball went out of bounds. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison suffered a concussion in Sunday's 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Allison was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter when he took a hit on an incomplete pass. He had six receptions for 80 yards before exiting.

The 24-year-old is now subject to the NFL's concussion protocol. He will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning.

Aaron Rodgers has turned to Allison a surprising amount in 2018, with the former undrafted free agent leading the team with 289 receiving yards. Only Davante Adams has more receptions and targets than Allison.

"G-Mo, I've always had a lot of confidence in him," Rodgers told reporters. "He's a great teammate, he has a great professional work ethic, he's prepared, he knows the offense really well, and that's the starting point of any type of trust is the mental part. So I expect him to be in the right spot and to run the routes the right way, and if he's open, he'll get the ball."

The 2-1-1 Packers travel to Detroit next Sunday before playing Monday at home against the San Francisco 49ers. They have a Week 7 bye.

Related

    Biggest Names Returning from Suspension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Names Returning from Suspension

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    Rodgers: Packers Were 'Terrible on Offense' Despite Win

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers: Packers Were 'Terrible on Offense' Despite Win

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    Ravens DB Makes Unreal Strip 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens DB Makes Unreal Strip 🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

    Ravens Tricked the Steelers AND the Refs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens Tricked the Steelers AND the Refs

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com