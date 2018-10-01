Diego Maradona Urges Lionel Messi to Retire from Argentina National Team

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi looks on during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Argentina at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 30, 2018. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Argentina legend Diego Maradona believes Lionel Messi should retire from international duty because of the responsibility placed on him when the national team fail to win.

Messi has not featured for La Albiceleste since Argentina crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the round of 16, and Maradona feels he should spare himself the hassle of returning.

He told Mariano Verrina of Argentinian newspaper Clarin (h/t Goal's Daniel Edwards):

"What would I tell Messi? To not come back any more. To retire.

"The under-15s lose and it is Messi's fault, the fixture list in Argentina puts Racing against Boca and Messi is to blame. He is always to blame. Stop breaking my balls. 

"I would tell him: 'don't go anymore, man'. Let's see if they can handle that. Let's see if they're really big men."

                                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Gattuso Asks for Time; Tells Suso to Watch Napoli's Insigne

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Gattuso Asks for Time; Tells Suso to Watch Napoli's Insigne

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Alexis' Future 'in Serious Doubt' After Being Dropped by Mourinho

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alexis' Future 'in Serious Doubt' After Being Dropped by Mourinho

    via mirror

    Barcelona Players Back Struggling Coach Valverde

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barcelona Players Back Struggling Coach Valverde

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Sarri: I Like Luiz as a Player and a Man, He's Better Than I Thought

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sarri: I Like Luiz as a Player and a Man, He's Better Than I Thought

    via Goal