Diego Maradona Urges Lionel Messi to Retire from Argentina National Team

Argentina legend Diego Maradona believes Lionel Messi should retire from international duty because of the responsibility placed on him when the national team fail to win.

Messi has not featured for La Albiceleste since Argentina crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the round of 16, and Maradona feels he should spare himself the hassle of returning.

He told Mariano Verrina of Argentinian newspaper Clarin (h/t Goal's Daniel Edwards):

"What would I tell Messi? To not come back any more. To retire.

"The under-15s lose and it is Messi's fault, the fixture list in Argentina puts Racing against Boca and Messi is to blame. He is always to blame. Stop breaking my balls.

"I would tell him: 'don't go anymore, man'. Let's see if they can handle that. Let's see if they're really big men."

