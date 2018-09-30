Dirk Koetter on Loss to Mitchell Trubisky, Bears: 'We Should Fire Everybody'

David Banks/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter was not pleased his team made Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky look like the second coming of Joe Montana.

"We should fire everybody that was on that field today, starting with me. That was horrific," he said following Sunday's 48-10 loss to the NFC North-leading Bears at Soldier Field, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The game was never in doubt, as Chicago built a commanding 38-3 lead by halftime and put things on cruise control until the final whistle. Trubisky went 19-of-26 for 354 yards and six touchdowns, falling just one touchdown pass short of the seven he threw as a rookie during the entire 2017 season.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston—who appeared for the first time this season following a three-game suspension—combined for one touchdown and three interceptions against a stout Bears defense, while Khalil Mack continued his dominance with four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Fitzpatrick's magic finally ran out after the veteran threw for more than 400 yards in three straight weeks thanks to one of the best defenses in the league.

Still, the inability of the Tampa Bay defense to stop Trubisky was the story. According to Blake Schuster of Yahoo Sports, Trubisky's six touchdown passes set a Bears' single-game record, and it was more of the same for the Buccaneers after allowing 30 points to Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 3 loss.

Next up for Tampa Bay is the bye week to regroup, which frankly comes at an ideal time considering the coach is talking about firing everyone.

The Buccaneers are still 2-2, but that record will go downhill fast with three of the next four games on the road if they continue to play like they did Sunday.