Reviewing the Best and Worst of WWE 2K19's Superstar Ratings Ahead of Release

WWE 2K19 launches on October 9; those who preorder will receive the game on October 5. The developers are promoting this latest annual release as the best, most comprehensive game in the franchise's history.

The developers engineered 250 new animations and reactions (via motion capture), and the commentators recorded over 15,000 lines of new dialogue. 2K Showcase Mode is back, featuring a highlight reel of Daniel Bryan's greatest moments.

One of the best parts of each annual release, at least for hardcore wrestling fans, is to check out the Superstar ratings. Each character is ranked on a 99 point scale, which determines how effective he or she is as an in-game performer. The landscape of professional wrestling is ever-shifting, and whenever an officially licensed product has the temerity to "rank" the WWE Superstars, it fosters immediate controversy and debate.

2K has unveiled most of its character ratings already. Here are, in our opinion, the best (perfectly rated) and worst (underrated) of the bunch, so far.