Every NBA Team's Best Player That Won't Make the Opening Night Roster

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The NBA only has so many spots to go around, which is a tough fact to appreciate during training camp, when all 30 squads field bloated rosters featuring as many as 20 bodies.

Cuts are coming, though, and loads of quality players are going to fall short of the 15-man limit imposed on regular-season rosters. The best castoffs will stay close to their organizations, often on two-way deals that signal the club likes but doesn't yet love the prospect or journeyman in question.

Generally speaking, those two-way players are the top organizational assets that won't spend much time in NBA arenas.

The goal here is to alert fans to players who won't feature prominently in the NBA this season, but who could take advantage of opportunities created by their own stellar play or, unfortunately, injury.

In an ideal world, all 30 of these predictions would be wrong, as our picks to miss the cut would earn roster spots (and fatter salaries) than they'll get overseas or in the G League. Unfortunately, somebody has to fall short on cutdown day.

Let's at least agree to root for all of these guys. They're part of a group that will come agonizingly close to their NBA dreams.