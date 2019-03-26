Seahawks' Doug Baldwin to Undergo Sports Hernia Surgery, No Timetable for Return

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 31: Wide receiver Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks points to the sky after scoring an 18 yard touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr /Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin will undergo sports hernia surgery in April, head coach Pete Carroll announced Tuesday.

No timetable has been set for Baldwin's return.

The 30-year-old has been banged up dating back to the 2018 preseason.

The Seahawks' top wideout told reporters in August he didn't think he would be at 100 percent all season because of a left knee injury. He then left Seattle's season opener because of a right knee injury later diagnosed as a Grade 2 partial MCL tear.

Baldwin missed the Seahawks' next two games, but he returned in Week 4 for a meeting with the Arizona Cardinals. He also missed Seattle's Week 14 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings because of a hip ailment.

All told, Baldwin posted 50 receptions for 618 yards and five touchdowns in 13 appearances.

At the NFL combine in February, Carroll told reporters that Baldwin underwent knee and shoulder surgeries following the 2018 campaign. While Carroll said Baldwin was "making progress" in his recovery from those operations, the receiver himself recently said he expected "more surgeries on the way, most likely."

