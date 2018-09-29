Ryder Cup 2018 Leaderboard: Scores and Exciting Highlights from Saturday

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images

Europe kept their pace on Saturday and hold a commanding 10-6 lead over the United States heading into the third and final round of the 2018 Ryder Cup, but nothing is won for the hosts just yet.

The natives excelled at the Albatros Course at Le Golf National, Paris on Saturday and look the likely victors heading into Sunday's singles round, with four-and-a-half points needed to reclaim the Ryder Cup crown.

In 41 editions of the competition, on only nine occasions has a team managed to come back from behind and win on the final day, per the official Ryder Cup website.

Unsurprisingly, most of Saturday's highlight moments went in favour of the Europeans, and the PGA Tour broke down each individual players' contribution after two days of the tournament in France:

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas continued to fly a strong flag for the visitors and were the only Americans to win in both sessions on Saturday. Ian Poulter was on the receiving end both times and bowed out at 2&1 down alongside Jon Rahm in the morning fourballs, while he and Rory McIlroy lost their foursome later on.

The group matchups are now out of the way, however, and all that remains is the singles matchups for Sunday, which were released after the second day rounded to a close:

Europe entered Saturday leading 5-3 and maintained that exact form as they clinched five more points to the United States' three, with Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari and more impressing.

It was inevitable that more attention should fall to the Europeans, who were impressing so much by the end of Saturday's play and clinched a small piece of history thanks to consistent pair Fleetwood and Molinari, via Sky Sports Golf:

One might think we'll come to see more of that duo alongside one another in future tournament following the success they've enjoyed at Le Golf National.

Tiger Woods was far from his best alongside an error-prone Patrick Reed in the fourballs, but he couldn't fare any better against Fleetwood and Molinari after Bryson Dechambeau replaced him, bowing out with four holes to spare in the foursomes.

McIlroy had mixed fortunes on Saturday, beating Brooks Koepka and Tonu Finau with aid from Garcia in the foursomes before Spieth and Thomas rained on his parade in the afternoon.

But not before the Northern Irishman underlined his ability to putt:

There was also a priceless reaction from veteran Phil Mickelson, who couldn't help but show his genuine shock at a Thomas drive:

Former French amateur golf star Gregory Havret also took advantage of time in between holes to gee up the crowd, via the European Tour:

The United States face a clinical night's recovery if they're to have any chance of retaining the Ryder Cup, not to mention win it on foreign shores for the first time in 25 years.