America vs. Chivas: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Another chapter will be written in the biggest rivalry in Mexican football on Sunday when Club America welcome Chivas Guadalajara to the Estadio Azteca for the Super Clasico.

The home side will be out to bounce back from a disappointing loss in midweek when they were beaten by Juarez on penalties in the Copa MX after a 2-2 draw. They did win their last match in Liga MX, though, edging Puebla 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

Chivas were also knocked out of the Copa MX, losing to Pumas UNAM 3-1. With that in mind, a trip to their biggest rivals in what will inevitably be a hostile atmosphere is probably the last match they would have fancied.

The Super Clasico is always an occasion to savour, and here are the key broadcast details to ensure the match isn't missed, as well as a look at how the bookmakers are seeing things.

Date: Sunday, September 30

Time: 7 p.m. (ET), 12 p.m. (BST)

TV Info: Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: Univision Now (U.S.)

The elimination from the Copa MX was a blemish on what's been an otherwise solid season for Club America, who sit in second spot in the league standings ahead of this weekend's huge game. They're only three points behind Cruz Azul, too.

Despite the solid beginning to the season, there has been some discussion about the position of manager Miguel Herrera, who, according to Eric Gomez of ESPN, is not the most popular man with the Club America fans.

"If losing to a second-division team weren't bad enough, the coach also put the blame on 19-year-old Carlos Vargas, who missed a penalty as the match was being decided in a penalty shootout," Gomez said.

Gomez added on Twitter that he thinks the Club America manager went a little too far in his criticism of the teenager:

It makes this weekend all the more important for the man known as El Piojo, because a defeat to Chivas would put him under even more scrutiny.

The Guadalajara outfit have struggled in the main early in the campaign, with four wins, four losses and two draws from their first 10 matches. Jose Cardozo's side have really struggled to find the right blend between defence and attack, which will be a big worry going into Sunday.

They'll have some fine players to try to stop on Sunday night, with Oribe Peralta on five goals for the campaign already.

Mexican football journalist Cesar Hernandez noted he's a player who continues to prove people wrong:

The man a lot of fans will want to see is Diego Lainez, a teenager who is still raw but has the potential to create wonderful things on a football pitch. He's been rotated by Herrera in recent weeks, but the 18-year-old will be hopeful of getting in the game and igniting the contest.

While the game might take some time to get going given both will be a little scared of suffering a defeat, Club America have shown more this season and are the worthy favourites.

Herrera has done little to earn favour with the fans as of late, but victory in what is so often the biggest game of the season for these two teams could put him back in the good books of the hosts again.

Prediction: Club America 2-1 Chivas Guadalajara