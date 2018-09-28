Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Not Granted Visa to Attend UFC 229

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

Khabib Nurmagomedov participates in a news conference in New York, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Conor McGregor is returning to UFC after a two-year absence. He fights undefeated Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

When Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Conor McGregor at UFC 229  in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 6, he will do so without his father being among those in attendance at T-Mobile Arena due to travel issues. 

RT.com and MMA Fighting's Peter Carroll reported on Friday that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib's father, has not been granted a visa to enter the U.S. for the event.

Per the reports, Abdulmanap participated in an interview at the U.S. Embassy in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday but was ultimately denied a visa.

Khabib recognized during the summer that Abdulmanap obtaining a visa could prove problematic. As a result, he took to social media to try to ask Dana White to help the cause by approaching President Donald Trump about the matter when the UFC boss visited the White House in August.

The 30-year-old Russian fighter later followed that up by posting a photoshopped image of President Trump granting Abdulmanap a visa.

Meanwhile, McGregor has had strong words for the elder Nurmagomedov on social media: "@abdulmanap.nurmagomedov I can see you. Cowering behind fake respect. Just like your middle child. A quivering coward."

Barring an unexpected turn of events, Abdulmanap will not be able to witness his son put his perfect 26-0 record on the line in a UFC lightweight world title bout. 

Related

    Khabib's Father Not Granted U.S. Visa to Attend UFC 229

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Khabib's Father Not Granted U.S. Visa to Attend UFC 229

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Aaron Pico Still Working to Live Down Disastrous Debut

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Aaron Pico Still Working to Live Down Disastrous Debut

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    DC Calls Jon Jones a 'Cheater' and 'Snitch' on IG

    MMA logo
    MMA

    DC Calls Jon Jones a 'Cheater' and 'Snitch' on IG

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Conor vs. Khabib Is a Study of Contrasts

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor vs. Khabib Is a Study of Contrasts

    Matthew Ryder
    via Bleacher Report