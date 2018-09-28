Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Not Granted Visa to Attend UFC 229

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

When Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 6, he will do so without his father being among those in attendance at T-Mobile Arena due to travel issues.

RT.com and MMA Fighting's Peter Carroll reported on Friday that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib's father, has not been granted a visa to enter the U.S. for the event.

Per the reports, Abdulmanap participated in an interview at the U.S. Embassy in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday but was ultimately denied a visa.

Khabib recognized during the summer that Abdulmanap obtaining a visa could prove problematic. As a result, he took to social media to try to ask Dana White to help the cause by approaching President Donald Trump about the matter when the UFC boss visited the White House in August.

The 30-year-old Russian fighter later followed that up by posting a photoshopped image of President Trump granting Abdulmanap a visa.

Meanwhile, McGregor has had strong words for the elder Nurmagomedov on social media: "@abdulmanap.nurmagomedov I can see you. Cowering behind fake respect. Just like your middle child. A quivering coward."

Barring an unexpected turn of events, Abdulmanap will not be able to witness his son put his perfect 26-0 record on the line in a UFC lightweight world title bout.