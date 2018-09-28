Aaron Judge, Jose Altuve, Javier Baez Lead MLB's Best-Selling Jerseys for 2018

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

With the 2018 Major League Baseball season nearing an end, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will finish as the league's top-selling jersey, according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.

Reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve, Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts rounded out the top five.

It marks the second consecutive year in which Judge had the top-selling jersey. After mashing 52 home runs on his way to the American League Rookie of the Year award last year, the 6'7", 282-pound slugger is hitting .278 with 26 dingers, 22 doubles and 66 RBI.

His numbers have taken a hit this season as he missed more than a month due to a broken wrist. However, a healthy first half earned him his second consecutive All-Star nod.

Meanwhile, Altuve has helped the Astros post their second consecutive 100-win season. He is hitting .314 with 13 home runs, 29 doubles, two triples and 61 RBI in 2018.

Chicago's roster is loaded with stars, but it's Baez who has stood out the most. The versatile infielder has put himself among the leading candidates for the National League MVP award by hitting .293 with 34 home runs, 39 doubles, nine triples, 21 stolen bases and 111 RBI. And of course, his flair only adds to his appeal.

Baez is one of three Cubs in the top 10, according to Kramer. First baseman Anthony Rizzo and former NL MVP Kris Bryant rank Nos. 6 and 7, respectively.

Perhaps the most surprising result is Giancarlo Stanton, who checks in at ninth. In his first season in the Bronx, the reigning NL MVP is hitting .262 with 37 home runs, 33 doubles and 97 RBI. Those numbers may be lower than expected, but given he is arguably the game's most prolific slugger and just joined the league's most storied franchise, there was reason to believe his jersey would have flown off the shelves even more.

Two-way Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani (.283 average, 22 home runs, 20 doubles and 59 RBI in 101 games; 4-2, 3.31 ERA in 10 starts) ranks eighth. While he was the talk of the baseball world with his strong performance both at the plate and on the mound, an ulnar collateral ligament injury may have impacted his stock.