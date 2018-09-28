Addison Russell's Ex-Wife Wasn't Ready to Talk Domestic Violence Claims in 2017

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Melisa Reidy-Russell, the ex-wife of Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, will speak to Major League Baseball investigators regarding domestic violence allegations she made against him.

Per ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers, Reidy-Russell explained why she is ready to speak now after not wanting to speak with MLB about the allegations in 2017.

"Last year, when MLB contacted me, I wasn't ready," Reidy-Russell said. "I didn't know what was the right thing to do. I didn't even believe in myself enough to think I should do that (cooperate). I just left my husband and all this blew up."

When the allegations against Russell first came to light through a friend of Reidy-Russell's on Instagram in June 2017, she declined to speak with MLB investigators through a statement from her lawyers.

"It is her desire to pursue a resolution that is, first and foremost, in the best interest of the parties' son, and which occurs in a swift, amicable and private fashion," the statement issued by Beermann Pritikin Mirabelli Swerdlove LLP on Reidy-Russell's behalf said.

Reidy-Russell told Rogers her lawyers didn't think she was emotionally prepared to discuss the situation and wanted her to wait until she was ready.

"They told me I didn't have to do it on their timeline," she said. "I told them I wanted to wait until after my divorce."

Reidy-Russell accused Russell of multiple instances of emotional and physical abuse in a post that published on her website on Sept. 21.

MLB placed Russell on administrative leave as it continues to investigate the matter. Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the league extended the former All-Star's leave through the end of the regular season on Sunday.