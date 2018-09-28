Juventus Reportedly Ask Genoa for Krzysztof Piatek Amid Inter Milan, EPL Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

WROCLAW, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Krzysztof Piatek of Poland in action during the International Friendly match between Poland and Republic of Ireland at the Municipal Stadium on September 11, 2018 in Wroclaw, Poland. (Photo by Rafal Rusek/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly contacted Genoa about Krzysztof Piatek, Serie A's latest attacking sensation said to be of interest to Inter Milan, AC Milan and teams from the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga. 

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Polish ace is already valued at more than €20 million, even though the Grifone paid just €4 million for his services this summer.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

