The IIconics Defeat Asuka and Naomi at WWE Super Show-Down

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The IIconics defeated Asuka and Naomi in a women's tag team match for the SmackDown Live brand at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday.

Asuka was sent out of the ring by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, which allowed the duo to double-team Naomi to secure the victory.

The event marked a homecoming for Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, who are both natives of Australia.

Several weeks ago, The IIconics began bullying Naomi on SmackDown and used their numbers advantage to get the better of her in matches.

Naomi quickly grew tired of their antics and made it clear she was open for business in terms of finding a friend to help her fend off the Aussie antagonists.

After a few weeks off television, Asuka saved Naomi from an attack at the hands of The IIconics, and an unlikely alliance was born.

While Asuka and Naomi seemingly don't have much in common, they provided some entertaining backstage segments during the buildup to Super Show-Down as they struggled to understand each other.

Despite a lack of in-depth verbal communication, Asuka and Naomi enjoyed some in-ring success prior to Super Show-Down.

In addition to The Empress of Tomorrow beating Kay in a singles match, Asuka and Naomi teamed up to beat Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in tag action.

It was clear The IIconics would have their hands full at Super Show-Down against two of the top female Superstars the blue brand has to offer.

Asuka is the longest-reigning NXT Women's champion of all time, and Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women's champion and the winner of the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

The IIconics have a light resume in comparison, but Super Show-Down gave them an opportunity to prove they can compete with the best WWE has to offer.

Royce and Kay used the partisan crowd to their advantage in beating Asuka and Naomi, and they may be able to use it as a springboard on SmackDown moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).