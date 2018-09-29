Premier League Week 7 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday and will face Chelsea for the second time in four days, hoping they can take revenge for the Carabao Cup embarrassment they suffered on Wednesday.

The Reds were felled at Anfield and suffered their first loss of the season thanks to late goals from Eden Hazard and Emerson Palmieri, but replicating that feat in the league will be far tougher for Maurizio Sarri's side.

Manchester United were also ousted from the League Cup by Championship outfit Derby County, but they're seeking a return to winning ways in the early kick-off as they prepare to face West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Elsewhere, Arsenal can climb level on points with Watford if they can defeat Unai Emery's side at the Emirates Stadium, and reigning champions Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion, who are without a win in four matches.

Read on for a breakdown of Week 7's fixture information, complete with live-stream details and a preview of the biggest matchups on the schedule.

Week 7 Fixtures, Picks, TV Info

Saturday, September 29

West Ham United vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Arsenal vs. Watford, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Everton vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, CNBC (U.S.)

Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.)

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport (UK), fuboTV (U.S.), NBCSN (U.S.)

Sunday, September 30

Cardiff City vs. Burnley, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Monday, October 1

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Picks are in bold, draw prediction indicated when no bold present.

Live-streaming available via Sky Go, BT Sport Player, fuboTV and NBC Sports Live Extra. Visit the official Premier League website for more fixture information.

Preview

Excitement turned into agony in a matter of minutes for Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday, when a mostly second-string selection fell victim to complacency and suffered their first competitive lost since last season's UEFA Champions League final.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea made widespread changes in midweek, but Chelsea were more than happy to piggyback off Hazard's impact off the bench after Emerson had poked home a scrappy equaliser:

But the Blues were disappointing for long stretches at Anfield. Alvaro Morata lacked efficacy as their frontman, Willian struggled to threaten at times, and there's perhaps a concern the team is over-reliant on Hazard for goals.

Despite not lasting the full 90 minutes, one felt on Wednesday that Liverpool were more comfortable than their opponents making so many changes to their XI, but the improvements for Saturday could be substantial.

One of those who doesn't seem likely to keep his spot is Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss speedster should move back out for Roberto Firmino after Klopp explained why he appeared to have some harsh words for his summer signing after Wednesday's result, via Omnisport:

On the other side of London, a newly improved West Ham are hoping to follow up their recent stalemate against Chelsea with a result against another of England's major superpowers, United.

While the Red Devils bowed out to Derby on penalties, West Ham thrashed Macclesfield Town 8-0 on Wednesday, and Hammers chief Manuel Pellegrini told the club's official website of his pride at the display:

“We played with intensity and we tried to continue playing in the same way.

“A lot of the time when you play against a lower league team you don’t play with the same pace, and you think you can walk to victory but we were very professional.

“I talked to the players before the game, and said that it’s up to us to make the difference. You have to play with intensity and you can’t underestimate your rival and for me the best thing we did is that we didn’t underestimate them."

United make the trip at a troubling time, too. The League Cup exit followed a 1-1 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers as an alleged war rages on between Jose Mourinho and record signing Paul Pogba.

It's a situation West Ham can take advantage of, and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has questioned whether 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Pogba is worth the hassle:

United sit seventh, 10 places and six points above West Ham, but the east Londoners made many changes to their squad in the summer, and the likes of Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko seem to be finding their feet.

Those are just two of the threats United will hope to cage as Chelsea did in Week 6, with United hopeful of leaning on their triumphant away form to see them through as they go in search of a fourth straight win on the road.