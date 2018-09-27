Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions (1-2) will try to build off a shocking victory and get back to the .500 mark on Sunday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys (1-2) as small road underdogs.

The Lions are coming off a stunning 26-10 win over the New England Patriots last Sunday night as seven-point home underdogs while the Cowboys will also look to even their record after losing 24-13 to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total was 44 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.6-14.0 Cowboys (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Lions can cover the spread

Detroit pulled off the unthinkable on Sunday night, making New England look bad off a loss in a nationally televised matchup. Usually, the Patriots take out their frustrations on their next opponent after losing, but the Lions turned the tables on them, and head coach Matt Patricia handed his former employer an embarrassing defeat.

That win alone might be enough to prevent Patricia from being fired for at least another year. But seriously, Detroit has something to build on, and next up is an offensively-challenged Dallas team that has scored just 41 points in three games, second-worst in the NFC.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys will be catching the Lions off an incredible high, where there is nowhere to go but down. This is undoubtedly a letdown spot for Detroit, and Dallas was impressive in beating the New York Giants 20-13 two weeks ago in the team's home opener.

The Cowboys have also enjoyed a lot of previous success versus the Lions at home, going 9-3 straight up in the past 12 meetings there, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. They are 7-1 SU and 6-1-1 against the spread in their previous eight as favorites as well, so they have obviously performed well in that role recently.

Smart betting pick

If Detroit does not upset New England last week, then Dallas might be favored by twice as many points in this spot. In other words, be careful not to overreact too much to the lone victory for the Lions, and do not forget how they played the first two weeks when they were mentioned as being among the worst teams in the league. Dallas is underrated here, so look for a rebound performance after falling at Seattle.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in six of the Lions' last seven games vs the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 7-1 SU and 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games as a favorite.

The Lions are 14-48 SU in their last 62 games as road underdogs.

