Buddy Murphy Tops Cedric Alexander to Win Cruiserweight Title at Super Show-Down

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Buddy Murphy beat Cedric Alexander at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday to become cruiserweight champion for the first time.

Saturday's bout was especially significant for Murphy since it took place in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

The 30-year-old joined the cruiserweight division during the buildup to WrestleMania 34 after a lengthy stay in NXT that saw him become something of an afterthought.

Although he fell short in his attempt to earn a shot at the vacant cruiserweight title at WrestleMania, Murphy has remained a key player on 205 Live.

Alexander won the Cruiserweight Championship tournament, last beating Mustafa Ali in the finals on the WrestleMania pre-show.

After his big win at WrestleMania, he took on all comers and defended his title on multiple occasions leading up to Super Show-Down.

Just a couple of weeks ago on 205 Live, Alexander faced longtime rival Drew Gulak in a Super Show-Down tuneup that may have been one of the best matches to occur within WWE's revamped cruiserweight division.

Alexander came out on the winning end, allowing him to enter Super Show-Down with momentum firmly on his side.

Although he is used to being a heavy crowd favorite dating back to his time in the Cruiserweight Classic, that wasn't the case in Murphy's home country.

The Aussie fans were firmly behind the former NXT Tag Team champion, and Murphy's usual status as a heel did nothing to deter the crowd support.

Saturday wasn't the first time Alexander and Murphy have locked horns, as they previously faced each other on the May 29 edition of 205 Live with the former successfully defending the title.

The odds were more in Murphy's favor at Super Show-Down than they were during their previous meeting, and that resulted in what was unquestionably the biggest win of his career.

Now that Murphy has forced a changing of the guard on 205 Live, Alexander will likely be eager to cash in his rematch clause and take back the spot he occupied for six months.

