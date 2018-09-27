Dana White Targets Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson Rematch for UFC 232

TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Alexander 'The Mauler' Gustafsson punches Jon 'Bones' Jones in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout at the Air Canada Center on September 21, 2013 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
UFC President Dana White is hoping to arrange a rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232. 

In a text message to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, White said: "It's one of the greatest light heavyweight title fights in history, and I expect the rematch to be the same!!!!"

UFC 232 will take place on December 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will also feature a clash between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes for the former's featherweight title.

Jones beat Gustafsson in 2013 via unanimous decision after the pair went the distance in the Octagon at UFC 165.

As White noted, their clash remains one of the most memorable fights in the sport's history:

The former last fought in July last year, but the result of that fight—a knockout win over Daniel Cormier—was overturned after he tested positive for banned substance Turinabol. 

He has been banned ever since, but he will be eligible to fight again from October 28 when his 15-month suspension is served.

The American has still fought more recently than Gustafsson, though. The Swede extended his record to 18-4 in his last outing against Glover Teixeira in May 2017.

Gustafsson recently called for a rematch between himself and Jones on social media, and the latter dropped a strong hint that he would accept one:

Given the quality of their first encounter, another fight between them would be a huge draw for UFC fans.

Neither has fought in over a year so there may be some ring rust to deal with. However, both fighters are only 31 and should still be in top physical condition, so it could be another night to remember if White can make it happen.

