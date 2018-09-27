Patriots, Rams Favored to Win AFC, NFC in Latest 2018 NFL Odds Entering Week 4

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Entering NFL Week 4, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are favored to represent their respective conferences in Super Bowl LIII.

Despite losing to the Detroit Lions last week, the Pats are +325 (13-4) favorites in the AFC, according to OddsShark:

OddsShark also noted that the undefeated Rams are heavy favorites in the NFC at +250 (5-2):

If the Pats and Rams both manage to go all the way this season, it would represent a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, which saw quarterback Tom Brady lead New England over the then-St. Louis Rams in an upset. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Texans DB Hal's Cancer Is in Remission 🙏

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Texans DB Hal's Cancer Is in Remission 🙏

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Zeke Isn't Getting More Touches Because of Early Deficits

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Isn't Getting More Touches Because of Early Deficits

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Peters (Calf) Questionable for Week 4 vs. Vikings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Peters (Calf) Questionable for Week 4 vs. Vikings

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Thomas Sounds Off on 'Loudmouth' WRs 🗣

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Thomas Sounds Off on 'Loudmouth' WRs 🗣

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report