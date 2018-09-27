Patriots, Rams Favored to Win AFC, NFC in Latest 2018 NFL Odds Entering Week 4

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Entering NFL Week 4, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are favored to represent their respective conferences in Super Bowl LIII.

Despite losing to the Detroit Lions last week, the Pats are +325 (13-4) favorites in the AFC, according to OddsShark:

OddsShark also noted that the undefeated Rams are heavy favorites in the NFC at +250 (5-2):

If the Pats and Rams both manage to go all the way this season, it would represent a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, which saw quarterback Tom Brady lead New England over the then-St. Louis Rams in an upset.

