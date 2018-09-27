Lewis Hamilton, Nicki Minaj Instagram Photo Fuels Relationship Rumors

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 16: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 16, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/Getty Images

An Instagram post from singer Nicki Minaj in which she is accompanied by Lewis Hamilton has fuelled speculation the pair are dating.

Pop Crave on Twitter shared the images from Minaj's social media account, in which they are pictured on quad bikes in Dubai:

As Jordan Runtagh of People noted, the pair were photographed together at New York Fashion Week for the TommyXLewis Launch Party earlier in September. According to TMZ, the duo then went out to dinner afterwards.

TMZ said the photos from the Instagram post are likely from a few days ago, as Minaj is currently in Brazil.

Hamilton, a four-time Formula One world champion, will be back in his Mercedes car over the weekend, as he will take part in the Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom. The Briton is on course for a fifth world title, as he leads rival Sebastian Vettel by a healthy 40-point margin in the driver standings.  

