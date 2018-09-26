Blue Jackets' Seth Jones Out 4-6 Weeks After Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 19: Seth Jones #3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals on April 19, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Seth Jones
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones will miss four to six weeks after being diagnosed with a second-degree MCL sprain. 

Jones was injured in Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. The All-Star recorded 16 goals and 41 assists last season.

Jones' 16 goals tied a franchise record for most in a season by a defenseman.

The Blue Jackets could enter the regular season without their top two defensemen. Zach Werenski underwent shoulder surgery in May, and his status for the beginning of the year is unclear. Jones and Werenski are arguably the most promising young pair of defensemen in the NHL.

Columbus lost backups Ian Cole and Jack Johnson this offseason, so their defense could be looking sparse at the beginning of the season.

The Blue Jackets open their regular season Oct. 4 in Detroit. 

