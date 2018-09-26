Blue Jackets' Seth Jones Out 4-6 Weeks After Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones will miss four to six weeks after being diagnosed with a second-degree MCL sprain.

Jones was injured in Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. The All-Star recorded 16 goals and 41 assists last season.

Jones' 16 goals tied a franchise record for most in a season by a defenseman.

The Blue Jackets could enter the regular season without their top two defensemen. Zach Werenski underwent shoulder surgery in May, and his status for the beginning of the year is unclear. Jones and Werenski are arguably the most promising young pair of defensemen in the NHL.

Columbus lost backups Ian Cole and Jack Johnson this offseason, so their defense could be looking sparse at the beginning of the season.

The Blue Jackets open their regular season Oct. 4 in Detroit.