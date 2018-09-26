Yankees News: Didi Gregorius Cleared for Baseball Activities with Wrist Injury

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It sounds like the New York Yankees will have shortstop Didi Gregorius available for the playoffs.

According to a report from Michael Kay of the Yes Network, doctors have cleared Gregorius for baseball activities despite the shortstop suffering a wrist injury:

Gregorius suffered a cartilage tear in his right wrist over the weekend, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, though he underwent a cortisone shot. Per Kay's report, that shot seemed to do the trick for Gregorius.

Gregorius was optimistic after receiving the shot.

"I feel way better," he said Monday, per Hoch. "It's a big improvement from yesterday to today. I'm feeling stronger. I'll get some exercises in and wait to see what's going to happen. ... I said the same thing yesterday; I said I'll be ready to go before the season ends."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was a bit more cautious with Gregorius' timetable for a return on Monday.

"He felt significantly better obviously with some of the range of motion things he's able to do," Boone noted. "I would also temper it. The true indicator will come Wednesday when he's re-evaluated and we see how he does, and if we're able to start baseball activities from there, seeing how it takes when he gets a ball and a bat in his hand."

Based on Kay's report, that re-evaluation went well.

Getting Gregorius back will be a huge boost for the Yankees in the postseason. The shortstop is hitting .268 with 27 home runs, 86 RBI, 86 runs and 10 stolen bases this year, giving the Yankees another big bat for what is already a fearsome lineup. He's one of six players with 20 or more home runs this season.

The Yankees could survive come October without Gregorius. But they are markedly more dangerous with him available.