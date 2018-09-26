Texans Announce Safety Andre Hal's Hodgkin Lymphoma Is in Remission

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Houston Texans safety Andre Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in May, but as of Wednesday he's in remission, according to statements from both Hal and the team's physician:

"Dre never wavered in his belief that he would beat it and he has," head coach Bill O'Brien added, per the team.

As for whether Hal could return this season, head trainer Geoff Kaplan was optimistic:

"I just made sure I did everything I could to beat this," Hal said on Wednesday, adding: "I never stopped working out. I was obsessed. I just want to get back on the field."

That much is clear, as Hal was working out at the team's practice facilities after his press conference Wednesday:

The 26-year-old was first diagnosed on May 17 after experiencing blurry vision during a practice, per Deepi Sidhu of Texans Radio. Doctors originally feared he might have brain cancer before diagnosing Hodgkin lymphoma in both his belly button and armpit regions.

Hal started all 16 games for the team at safety last year, registering 71 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. In 61 career games over four seasons, he's accumulated 176 tackles and nine picks.