Texans Announce Safety Andre Hal's Hodgkin Lymphoma Is in Remission

Texans Announce Safety Andre Hal's Hodgkin Lymphoma Is in RemissionSeptember 26, 2018
Houston Texans safety Andre Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in May, but as of Wednesday he's in remission, according to statements from both Hal and the team's physician:
Houston Texans @HoustonTexans
Statement from #Texans team physician Dr. James Muntz on S Andre Hal. https://t.co/fBsQDz84iw
"Dre never wavered in his belief that he would beat it and he has," head coach Bill O'Brien added, per the team.
As for whether Hal could return this season, head trainer Geoff Kaplan was optimistic:
Deepi Sidhu @DeepSlant
"I think everything is on the table," #Texans head athletic trainer Geoff Kaplan on if Andre Hal could return for this season. #Texans
Deepi Sidhu @DeepSlant
"This is the best-case scenario you could imagine." -Kaplan on Hal's quick response and recovery from Hodgkin's lymphoma. #Texans
"I just made sure I did everything I could to beat this," Hal said on Wednesday, adding: "I never stopped working out. I was obsessed. I just want to get back on the field."
That much is clear, as Hal was working out at the team's practice facilities after his press conference Wednesday:
Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL
Texans safety and lymphoma survivor Andre Hal works on the side today at practice https://t.co/9JsernPUkN
The 26-year-old was first diagnosed on May 17 after experiencing blurry vision during a practice, per Deepi Sidhu of Texans Radio. Doctors originally feared he might have brain cancer before diagnosing Hodgkin lymphoma in both his belly button and armpit regions.
Hal started all 16 games for the team at safety last year, registering 71 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. In 61 career games over four seasons, he's accumulated 176 tackles and nine picks.
Report: Pats' Burkhead, LB Bentley Placed on IR