A New 165-Pound Men's Division Would Instantly Become One of UFC's Best

The last couple of years has seen weight-cutting become a hot topic in combat sports. Thus, it has only been natural for fighters to lobby for more divisions. Contenders such as Kevin Lee have been publicly bringing it up for over a year (h/t MMAJunkie.com’s Fernanda Prates and Ken Hathaway).

Now, more than ever, a possible 165-pound division seems likely for the UFC. 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz, one of the sports biggest draws, even pushed their case on social media by declaring they would fight for the 165-pound belt at UFC 230 before Dana White quickly dismissed the claim to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto.

It all makes too much sense. The UFC would get another division with another title to book more shows, and the past year has shown the need for top-tier main events. Unlike the women’s featherweight division, which was created simply to give Cris Cyborg a belt without any depth to the weight class, the 165-pound division would instantly become one of the hottest classifications in the sport.

Three of the best fighters have already declared their intentions with Diaz, Lee and Poirier. Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos threw in his support via Twitter as well. James Krause told MMAJunkie the same thing after his win in early September after a move up to 170-pounds. And he is right.

Here is a brief, but far from complete, look at a potential top 10 if the UFC made the division today.

Ranking Fighter Name Record LW Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov 26-0 No. 3 (LW) Dustin Poirier 24-5 (1 NC) No. 5 (LW) Kevin Lee 17-3 No. 10 (LW) Nate Diaz 19-11 No. 11 (LW) Michael Chiesa 14-4 No. 3 (WW) Rafael dos Anjos 28-10 No. 9 (WW) Jorge Masvidal 32-13 No. 12 (WW) Donald Cerrone 33-11 (1 NC) No. 14 (WW) Gunnar Nelson 16-3-1 NR George St-Pierre 26-2

What other fighters could show up? How about UFC 229 headliner Khabib Nurmagomedov?

He has looked anemic on the scales trying to make the 155-pound limit and, at UFC 209, he couldn’t make weight. He told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour following the ordeal that he could have died. So, would it not make sense to just allow him to be a linchpin of this new, exciting division?

And what about Cowboy Cerrone?

All the names currently discussed have been lightweights struggling to make the limit at lightweight. We have not even touched upon the welterweights who are just slightly too big for a cut to 155 but could make 165. Gunnar Nelson, a top-15 ranked welterweight, is one example. But the biggest name of all is the greatest of all-time.

165-pounds would potentially set-up a superfight between whomever the initial champion would be against Georges St-Pierre. Yes, GSP could make 165. It would be a fight the UFC would drool over. GSP vs. Khabib? Diaz? The possibilities are no less enticing with a different champion and GSP would still be able to fight for a third different belt.

The 155-pound, 165-pound and what would surely become the 175-pound divisions would be stacked with talent throughout while giving fighters more opportunities to contend and reach their ultimate goals without destroying their bodies trying to make weight.

Fans would get to enjoy fighters at a more healthy, productive weight as well leading toward better fights. It’s a win-win scenario the UFC continues to put off for an unknown reason. The women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions are shallow. The light heavyweight division is a wasteland. Heavyweight is barren. 165 pounds actually has value and a built-in talent roster waiting to be promoted as the world’s best.

It’s time for the UFC to pull the trigger and unleash its next talent-rich division on the world.