Fantasy Football Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

Associated Press

We have reached a crucial point in the NFL season, and therefore, the fantasy football season.

By the time the Week 4 NFL games are completed, nearly every team—with the exception of the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Redskins (both have a bye this week)—will have played 25 percent of their schedule. After the first quarter of the season, nearly every team has shown its hand.

While there will be sharp efforts and poor ones in the weeks to come, we will have an idea of how each team wants to attack.

The same holds for individual players in fantasy football. We have reached a point where previous reputations don't matter much and all player projections should be based on what is happening this year.

Fantasy players have to make moves with their roster, and we offer our take on deep sleepers who are available on the waiver wire.

For our purposes, we are looking at players who are on 35 percent of rosters or less, per Yahoo's percentage owned figures.

Deep Sleepers

QB Eli Manning, New York Giants, 19.0 percent

QB Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens, 15.0 percent

QB Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins, 9.0 percent

RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns, 23.0 percent

RB LeGarrette Blount, Detroit Lions, 17.0 percent

RB Javorius Allen, Baltimore Ravens, 28.0 percent

WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals, 21.0 percent

WR Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers, 35.0 percent

WR Danny Amendola, Miami Dolphins, 18.0 percent

TE Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers, 15.0 percent

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Arizona Cardinals, 32.0 percent

QB Eli Manning, New York Giants

After the Giants dropped their Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the end-of-career stories were being written about Manning, and there were few who disagreed with them.

Every time the Cowboys went after Manning with their four-man pass rush or sent an extra pass rusher after him, it appeared that Manning would take two steps backwards in an attempt to get away before getting buried.

The idea that Manning could make a quick move and get away seemed ludicrous. He was too old and too slow.

Manning apparently took note of the critics, because he bounced back with an excellent effort in the Giants' surprising victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Manning completed 25 of 29 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

While that one game may not prove Manning is a viable every-week quarterback in fantasy football, it shows he can still put the ball on the money when his offensive line gives him time.

After his top performance against the Texans, Manning could be in for another special performance against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have reverted to their previous form through their first three games. They rank 30th in yards allowed and are giving up 336.7 passing yards per game.

This game appears to be a shootout between two explosive offensive teams, and Manning should be up for his confrontation with Drew Brees.

He is worth a selection from the waiver wire.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

RB Javorius Allen, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have gotten off to a 2-1 start, and the defense is largely responsible for their early-season success.

Joe Flacco is completing 63.6 percent of his passes and has a 6-2 TD-interception ration to complement the defense, but the running game has not been successful to this point.

Alex Collins leads the Ravens with 116 yards through three games—an average of 38.7 yards per game. Allen does not appear to be much of a threat, as he has just 32 yards on 16 attempts.

The recommendation for Allen comes because he is a viable receiver in the Baltimore offense. Flacco has thrown 17 passes in Allen's direction, and he has 13 receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Allen is an excellent safety valve and is going to catch most of the passes thrown his way. He may not be a downfield threat, but he will catch short passes and has the moves to make tacklers miss.

If you need a running back who can catch passes, Allen is worth a selection.

WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Boyd appears to be the perfect sleeper to add to your lineup.

A.J. Green is the Bengals' primary receiver and one of the elite No. 1 wideouts in the league. Fantasy players are also regularly impressed by tight end Tyler Eifert.

So it's difficult to pay adequate attention to Boyd. He had a quiet game in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts when he caught three passes for 26 yards, but he came alive in Week 2 with six receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

He was even better against the hard-hitting Carolina Panthers, as he caught six passes for 132 yards and another touchdown.

Quarterback Andy Dalton is clearly comfortable throwing to Boyd, and he figures to be a prime target from this point forward. Grab Boyd as soon as possible if you need a wideout.

TE Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers

It may be hard for McDonald to remain a sleeper for much longer after his incredible stiff arm and 75-yard TD reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night.

Chris Conte of the Bucs had the angle on McDonald and was attempting to drive him out of bounds as he ran down the sidelines. However, McDonald let loose with a quick stiff arm that knocked Conte off balance and then a second and more powerful blow that sent Conte reeling to the turf.

McDonald is the No. 2 tight end on the Steelers behind Jesse James, but he has caught seven passes for 138 yards. He is a viable target, and McDonald figures to have a much heavier involvement in the Steelers offense from this point forward.

Pick up McDonald so you can stiff arm your next fantasy football opponent.