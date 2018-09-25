UFC Welterweight Abdul Razak Alhassan Indicted on Charge of Sexual Assault

Abdul Razak Alhassan celebrates a knockout of Sabah Homasi after a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Boston. Alhassan won via 1st round knockout. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC welterweight fighter Abdul Razak Alhassan has been indicted on a charge of sexual assault.

Deanna Boyd of the Star-Telegram reported the news Tuesday, noting a grand jury in Tarrant County, Texas, issued the two-count indictment for the fighter on Monday. According to Boyd, Alhassan was arrested in April and freed on $20,000 bail prior to Monday's ruling.

He was "accused of driving two intoxicated women home from the bar in March, then raping both women inside one of their homes," Boyd reported.

One of the women told investigators she was too intoxicated to remember anything from that night, but the other said she remembered Alhassan raping her and then raping her friend.

Boyd noted one of Alhassan's attorneys filed a motion to modify the bond conditions so he could train for fights. A judge agreed that Alhassan could remove his GPS monitor for training and fighting when he left Tarrant County. 

Steven Marrocco of MMAjunkie pointed out the welterweight "might not have even made" UFC 228—where he defeated Niko Price via knockout—had the judge not agreed to modify the bail terms and allow him to travel, fight and train outside of Tarrant County.

