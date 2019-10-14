Rams Rumors: Aqib Talib to Be Placed on IR with Rib Injury, Could Return

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams will reportedly put cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve after he suffered a rib injury.



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Monday, noting the veteran "could return later this season."

The 33-year-old suffered an ankle injury in 2018 that required surgery and limited him to eight regular-season games. Despite his issues in his first season with the Rams after they traded for him from the Denver Broncos, he has been fairly durable throughout his career.

The 6'1", 209-pound corner has played at least 10 games in each of his first 10 years in the league and appeared in at least 13 in eight of them.

Talib is a five-time Pro Bowler, won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016 and earned first-team All-Pro recognition in 2016.

The Kansas product finished with 23 tackles and an interception in 2018, bringing his career total in the latter to 35, while helping lead the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles still has Marcus Peters to anchor the other cornerback position while Talib is sidelined, and it can turn toward the combination of Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill until its veteran leader is ready to return.