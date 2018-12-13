Mets Rumors: Jeurys Familia Agrees to 3-Year, $30M Contract with NY

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Reliever Jeurys Familia is reportedly returning to the New York Mets in 2019.

According to The Athletic (h/t ESPN.com), Familia and the Mets agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract, pending a physical.

This comes after Familia helped lead the Oakland Athletics to the postseason in 2018 during his first experience with a major league team outside of the Mets.

New York traded him to Oakland prior to the non-waiver deadline in July, and he finished with a 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 31.1 innings for an Athletics team that lost in the American League Wild Card Game.

Familia was an All-Star in 2016, with 51 saves, a 2.55 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 77.2 innings, and was impressive again for stretches last season.

Despite not being selected as an All-Star, the right-hander arguably performed even better in 2015, when he tallied 43 saves with a 1.85 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 78.0 innings for the Mets. His five saves, with an 0.61 ERA and 0.48 WHIP, in the postseason were a major reason why New York reached the World Series.

Familia has caused some concerns off the field, however.

He was suspended for 15 games in 2017 for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy following an arrest on a simple assault charge.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com noted the charges were dropped, and commissioner Rob Manfred said the league's investigation "does not support a determination that Mr. Familia physically assaulted his wife, or threatened her or others with physical force or harm."

However, the investigation also "concluded that Mr. Familia's overall conduct that night was inappropriate, violated the policy, and warrants discipline."

Familia will be just 29 years old throughout the 2019 campaign and is theoretically still in the prime stages of his career.

New York's bullpen was a major weakness after trading Familia last season, but it may now be one of the team's biggest strengths.

The Mets also acquired closer Edwin Diaz in a trade with the Seattle Mariners this offseason, and the combination figures to be a winning formula.