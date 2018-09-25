Myles Turner Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Nike Endorsement Contract

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner reportedly reached an agreement with sports apparel giant Nike on a multiyear endorsement contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic provided the update Tuesday.

The 22-year-old University of Texas product averaged 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 assists across 65 appearances for the Pacers.

In August, Turner told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com he trimmed his body fat nearly in half from its previous 14 percent mark and noted it's allowed him to feel more fluid on the court.

"I know I feel different," he adds. "Just my movements on the floor ... I feel more, I don't think 'majestic' is the word for it, but I feel better, not as wobbly. I feel a lot stronger overall."

Now Turner is hoping to reach the expectations that came with being the 11th overall pick in the 2015 draft, per Youngmisuk.

"The way I look at it, I have to be that presence for us to take that next step and be that team out of the East," he said. "... I am going to do everything in my power to work hard and give the Pacers what they drafted."

For Nike, signing Turner to a long-term deal now represents a buy-low opportunity. He's yet to truly enjoy a breakout campaign at the NBA level, but his improved diet and workout regimen paired with the need for more star power in the Eastern Conference could make 2018-19 a big year for the Pacers center.

Indiana opens the preseason Oct. 4 against the Houston Rockets and then kicks off the regular season Oct. 17 when it takes on the Memphis Grizzlies.