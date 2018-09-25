Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer Will Be 1st Female Duo to Call NFL Games

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will become the first female broadcasting tandem to commentate an NFL game when they call this week's Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the achievement Tuesday and noted the duo is set to call 11 games on Thursday nights during the 2018 season as part of the Amazon Prime Video NFL package.

Business Wire provided a press release from Amazon, which noted viewers can choose between several audio options over the next 11 weeks, including the Fox pairing of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, announcers from the U.K., a Spanish broadcast or Storm and Kremer.

"I can't imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea," Storm said. "A lifelong friend with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials, she is the perfect partner. Together we're looking forward to offering a new option for Prime members on Thursday nights and I'm excited to get to work!"

Storm currently works for ESPN, while Kremer is an NFL Network correspondent. Kremer is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the country having covered dozens of Super Bowls in addition to the NBA Finals, the NHL's Stanley Cup Finals and March Madness, among countless other events.

In August, she was presented with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for her more than 30 years covering the NFL.

"Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special," Kremer said. "Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years. With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football."

The trailblazing announcers will work together through the Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.