FIFA 19: Latest Metacritic Review Scores and Ultimate Team Mode Tips

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

As gamers await the official release of FIFA 19 on Friday, Sept. 28, the reviews are in.

The latest edition of the popular video game could be the one of the best yet.

There are a handful of new features for fans to play around with this year, including Timed Finishing, Dynamic Tactics and the Active Touch System. All of that should help make for an improved gaming experience, as those additions bring a little something different than what has been included in years past.

For those interested, Bleacher Report recently did a full review of FIFA 19.

Ultimate Team

FIFA 19 will bring back the familiar Ultimate Team mode—but with some twists.

This year's version includes a brand-new Division Rivals mode, where players will compete against others inside their division. The 10 divisions will be based on skill levels, which should promote more even competition. The better gamers play, the better the competition will be, as they can move up in divisions.

The Division Rivals format also allows gamers to compete for Weekend League qualification points. As gamers accumulate points, they can choose when to redeem them and participate in the league.

Each week provides gamers with a chance to earn rewards. Players will be ranked within their division on a weekly basis based on their scores, and those who are ranked highest will earn better rewards.

FIFA 19 also includes a number of ICONS. This year, Johan Cryuff, Rivaldo, Steven Gerrard, Eusebio, Roberto Baggio, Raul, Frank Lampard, Claude Makelele and Fabio Cannavaro will all be featured in this year's class. Cryuff earned the top rating of the group with a 94 at the top level.

Of course, gamers will also have to worry about team chemistry as they build their squads. There are a number of chemistry styles that can be taken into account for, and the chemistry can have an impact on a player's attributes.

Metacritic Review

With the additions to the game, there was plenty for the critics to consider when evaluating this year's version.

FIFA 19 received a Metascore of 84 on PlayStation 4 and an 82 on Xbox One. At the time of this writing, no score had been generated for PC. For those curious, FIFA 18 received an 84 for PlayStation 4 and an 83 for Xbox One.

The top review came from God Is A Geek's Chris White, who handed out a 95 rating. White noted how the new features in gameplay make for a better experience and raved about the new FUT experiences. Not only that, but the visuals are off the charts. All in all, White calls FIFA 19 the best football game "potentially of all time."

Multiplayer.it's Salatiello Rosario (in Italian)went as far as to call FIFA 19 the "richest experience ever in virtual football." Per Rosario, the improvements made to the Ultimate Team mode are a big plus.

And while XGN (in Dutch) may not have given the game as high a score as White or Rosario did, it made it clear that anyone who enjoyed FIFA 18 will be satisfied with the latest version.