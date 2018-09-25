PSV Reportedly Set €60 Million Price Tag for Barcelona Target Hirving Lozano

VI-Images/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven have reportedly set a €60 million price tag for star forward Hirving Lozano, who has been linked with Barcelona and recently talked up a possible move to the Camp Nou.

Per Fox Deportes (h/t Sport), the 22-year-old "looks destined for bigger things" than PSV, and he could be on the move soon.

As shared by ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden, "Chucky" didn't hide his desire to play for the Catalans in an interview earlier this month:

Lozano made the switch to Europe in 2017 and became an overnight sensation at PSV, scoring 17 Eredivisie goals in his debut season. He's already up to five in six appearances in the current campaign.

He was also a standout at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, bagging a crucial goal against defending champions Germany:

PSV shared some of his highlights from last season via their official YouTube channel:

The Mexican is blessed with speed and vision and has a tremendous engine, allowing him to track back and work harder defensively than most wingers would. He's a huge weapon on the counter as a result, often setting up those attacks himself with his work inside his own half.

He does more than just score as well:

Lozano has mostly played on the left so far this season, featuring in a role similar to that of Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona. The France international has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign and appears to have the starting position on the left locked down.

The Blaugrana could add competition in the form of Lozano, but it's hard to see them throw €60 million at a position that's not a real need. Dembele is just 21 years old and could cost the Catalans as much as €150 million, per BBC Sport.

Eindhovens Dagblad (h/t Charlie Malam of the Daily Express) linked "Chucky" with Manchester United during the summer transfer window, and Old Trafford could be a more logical destination next summer.

The Red Devils could use an upgrade on the wing, and Lozano has shown he can hold his own on the right with both PSV and the national team.