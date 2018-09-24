Boston Red Sox Set Franchise Record for Wins with 106 After Victory vs. Orioles

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox made history with Monday's 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox now have an MLB-best 106 wins, which is the most in franchise history over a single season.

The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham added some perspective on Boston's achievement:

Boston dropped back-to-back games in extra innings to the Cleveland Indians before notching its record-setting win.

The Red Sox got a strong start from right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who struck out 10 and allowed one run over five innings. The bulk of the offense came in the second inning, as Brock Holt and Christian Vazquez each brought home a run before Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer to left.

It's the third straight appearance in which Betts has homered. The 25-year-old right fielder is trying to assert himself at the top of the American League Most Valuable Player race.

If history is any indicator, then Red Sox fans are in for an October to remember. Boston won two World Series (1912 and 1915) in its previous three 100-win seasons.



Winning 106 games is something to celebrate, but it also adds even more pressure on the players to deliver in the playoffs. Boston failed to advance past the American League Division Series in 2016 and 2017 after winning the AL East.

As much success as the 2018 Red Sox have enjoyed in the regular season, they'll ultimately be judged on what they do in the postseason.