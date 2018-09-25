Week 4 Waiver Wire: Top Adds, Drops and Long-Term Fantasy Sleeper Targets

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The Week 4 waiver wire is open, and there are plenty of intriguing potential additions to be made

Equally important to deciding which players claim is deciding who to drop to free up a roster spot.

Often, it's the owner with the foresight to add a player pre-breakout who comes out on top in his league, and unearthing those potential diamonds in the rough takes some legwork.

Ahead, we've covered all three of those areas, with the top waiver targets for Week 4, a handful of players you can readily drop and a few under-the-fantasy-radar names to consider if you have a spot available on your bench to stash someone.

Let's get started.

Week 4 Waiver-Wire Targets

QB Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (34 percent owned)

QB Eli Manning, New York Giants (18 percent owned)

RB Chris Ivory, Buffalo Bills (6 percent owned)

WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (18 percent owned)

WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (45 percent owned)

TE Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers (11 percent owned)

Andy Dalton has uncorked 40-plus pass attempts in each of his last two games and he has a good matchup against the Atlanta Falcons—who have allowed the sixth-most passing yards—in Week 4. Keep an eye on the health of A.J. Green, but if he's good to go, Dalton is an excellent streaming option for those trying to deal with Cam Newton's bye week or scrambling to find a replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo.



In deeper leagues, Eli Manning is also worth a look. He completed 25 of 29 pass attempts for 297 yards and two touchdowns last week after the Giants shuffled their offensive line, and he's facing a porous New Orleans Saints pass defense that has allowed 336.7 yards per game.



Chris Ivory was the featured back in the Buffalo Bills' upset win over the Minnesota Vikings last week, carrying the ball 20 times for 56 yards and adding three catches for 70 yards. If LeSean McCoy is still sidelined or slowed by the rib injury that kept him out of action last week, Ivory has RB2 upside.

Tyler Boyd (6 receptions, 132 yards, 1 TD) and Calvin Ridley (7 rec, 146 yards, 3 TD) both had big fantasy performances in Week 3, and as young players on the rise, their roles in the passing game should continue to expand.



Vance McDonald (5 targets, 4 receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD) outproduced teammate Jesse James (1 target, 1 reception, 7 yards) among Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends last week, and he should be the streaming option from the Steelers at a thin fantasy position.

Players to Drop, Week 4

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

QB Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns

RB Corey Clement, Philadelphia Eagles

RB Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings

RB Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

RB Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers

WR Robby Anderson, New York Jets

WR Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots

WR Pierre Garcon, San Francisco 49ers

TE Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season to a torn ACL last week, and Tyrod Taylor had his starting job usurped by No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, so both quarterbacks can be dropped.

Corey Clement will move back to a reserve role with Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles both expected to return in Week 4, while Latavius Murray (2 carries, 1 yard), Rashaad Penny (3 carries, 5 yards) and Jamaal Williams (5 carries, 29 yards) were all non-factors last week and are not viable options going forward.

Robby Anderson and Phillip Dorsett both enjoyed strong Week 1 performances, but they've been invisible the past two weeks. Dorsett went without a catch last week and will lose targets from Week 5, when Julian Edelman returns.

After hauling in six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns over the first two weeks of the season, Will Dissly crashed back to earth in Week 3 with just one catch for four yards. Tight end is paper thin, so there may not be any better options out there, but feel free to drop Dissly if there are.

Long-Term Fantasy Sleepers

QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (13 percent owned)

QB Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (8 percent owned)

RB Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland Browns (48 percent owned)

WR Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers (34 percent owned)

WR Julian Edelman, New England Patriots (83 percent owned)

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (1 percent owned)

The Baker Mayfield hype train has officially left the station. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft came on in relief of Tyrod Taylor and completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards to lead the Cleveland Browns to a win. It's too early to consider him a QB1 just yet, but the potential is obviously there.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill has led the Miami Dolphins to a 3-0 start, and he had his best game of the season against the Oakland Raiders, completing 17 of 23 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's a low-end QB1 this week against the Patriots and could wind up being this year's Alex Smith.

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson knows he has a potential impact player in Duke Johnson Jr., and he hinted the running back's role will be expanded while talking with reporters prior to Week 3:

"Yeah, obviously, he's one of our better playmakers, and he has to touch the ball,'' said Jackson. "Duke is a tremendous player. We're glad he's here, and we've got to put him position to make an impact because he can."

He wound up seeing just two targets out of the backfield and two carries for nine yards against the Vikings, but he's still worth keeping an eye on.

A struggling Randall Cobb could open the door for Geronimo Allison to step into a bigger role for the Green Bay Packers, as Cobb was targeted 11 times last week but managed just four catches for 23 yards.

Now is the time to scoop up Julian Edelman if you're in a league where he's not owned. He'll return from suspension in Week 5 to a Patriots team that has struggled to find consistency in the passing game.

Since the tight end position has been such a crapshoot, rolling the dice on someone like Mark Andrews could pay dividends. The third-round pick has eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on the year, and if he can pull away from Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle as the No. 1 option in Baltimore, he could emerge as a low-end TE1 down the line.

All stats courtesy of Football Reference, while own percentages come via Yahoo.