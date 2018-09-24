Super Bowl 53 Odds: Rams Pass Patriots as Favorites to Win Championship

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

After a second straight double-digit loss, the New England Patriots are no longer favored to win Super Bowl LIII.

According to OddsShark, the Los Angeles Rams are alone as favorites with a 4-1 chance to bring home a title after their 3-0 start. The Patriots remain high at 8-1 odds despite their 1-2 record.

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to jump in the minds of fans and oddsmakers and are now 9-1.

Odds to Win Super Bowl 53 (As of Sept. 24)

Los Angeles Rams: 4-1

New England Patriots: 8-1

Kansas City Chiefs: 9-1

Philadelphia Eagles: 11-1

Minnesota Vikings: 12-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 12-1

New Orleans Saints: 14-1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 16-1

Green Bay Packers: 18-1

Atlanta Falcons: 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers: 25-1

Chicago Bears: 25-1

Carolina Panthers: 28-1

Baltimore Ravens: 28-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 33-1

Denver Broncos: 40-1

Cincinnati Bengals: 40-1

Miami Dolphins: 40-1

Washington Redskins: 40-1

Dallas Cowboys: 50-1

Houston Texans: 50-1

Seattle Seahawks: 50-1

Tennessee Titans: 50-1

New York Giants: 66-1

Detroit Lions: 66-1

San Francisco 49ers: 80-1

Indianapolis Colts: 80-1

Cleveland Browns: 80-1

Oakland Raiders: 125-1

New York Jets: 150-1

Buffalo Bills: 200-1

Arizona Cardinals: 500-1

Week 3 was big for the Chiefs, who jumped over four teams after a 38-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes is starting to show his first two weeks weren't flukes and that this offense might be nearly unstoppable.

However, oddsmakers seemed to more or less ignore several results from Sunday.

The Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills had double-digit wins over the Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, respectively. Still, all three are much lower in the latest odds than their recent foes.

Perhaps this could be a lesson not to overreact to one week, or it could be a good chance to get some value from teams on the rise.

Meanwhile, the biggest drop comes from the 49ers, who went from 28-1 after Week 2 to 80-1 on Monday. Jimmy Garoppolo went down with what appears to be a significant knee injury, and if the quarterback is done for the year, the team's chances of competing could go down in flames.