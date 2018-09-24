Real Madrid Reportedly Set to Offer €80M for Frenkie de Jong Amid Exit Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2018

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 23: Frenkie de Jong of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v Ajax at the Philips Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Eindhoven Netherlands (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pay €80 million (£72 million) in order to land Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong. 

According to De Telegraaf (h/t Dutch football journalist Elko Born), the European champions are admirers of the Netherlands international, although they will likely face competition from Manchester United for the playmaker.

It's added that the Red Devils have already sent scouts to Ajax matches this term to run the rule over De Jong.

According to the Daily Telegraph (h/t Sport), Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have also shown an interest in the impressive 21-year-old.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Don't Ask Swiss Football Fans for a Game of FIFA 19 ⏸

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Don't Ask Swiss Football Fans for a Game of FIFA 19 ⏸

    Eurogamer.net
    via Eurogamer.net

    La Liga President Hits Back at Spanish FA Chief's Kick-Off Time Complaints

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    La Liga President Hits Back at Spanish FA Chief's Kick-Off Time Complaints

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana

    $675M Debt Plan for Bernabeu Renovation Approved

    World Football logo
    World Football

    $675M Debt Plan for Bernabeu Renovation Approved

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    New No. 1 in Euro Club Rankings 📈

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    New No. 1 in Euro Club Rankings 📈

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report