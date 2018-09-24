Real Madrid Reportedly Set to Offer €80M for Frenkie de Jong Amid Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pay €80 million (£72 million) in order to land Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong.

According to De Telegraaf (h/t Dutch football journalist Elko Born), the European champions are admirers of the Netherlands international, although they will likely face competition from Manchester United for the playmaker.

It's added that the Red Devils have already sent scouts to Ajax matches this term to run the rule over De Jong.

According to the Daily Telegraph (h/t Sport), Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have also shown an interest in the impressive 21-year-old.

