EPL Week 7 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Premier League leaders Liverpool will face their biggest test of the 2018-19 campaign so far on Saturday when they visit Chelsea.

The Reds continued their red-hot run in the top flight with a 3-0 win over Southampton in Week 6, giving them top spot outright. Chelsea, meanwhile, were held to a 0-0 draw by West Ham United on Sunday, bringing an end to the Blues' own flawless start under Maurizio Sarri.

Elsewhere, West Ham United host Manchester United in Saturday's early kick-off before Manchester City welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium.

Here are the fixtures in full for Week 7, a prediction for each encounter and a look at a couple of players with the capability to have an impact on the week's standout match.

Week 7 Fixtures

Saturday, September 29

West Ham vs. Manchester United (1-1)

Arsenal vs. Watford (2-1)

Everton vs. Fulham (3-1)

Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City (1-1)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton (2-1)

Manchester City vs. Brighton (3-0)

Chelsea vs. Liverpool (2-2)

Sunday, September 30

Cardiff City vs. Burnley (1-1)

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace (2-1)

Jorginho, Chelsea

Chelsea manager Sarri has been able to get his ideas ingrained into this team quickly despite his late appointment in pre-season. Jorginho's presence has been central to that.

The Italy international has taken to life quickly in the Premier League, and having worked with Sarri at Napoli, he knows exactly what the manager wants from his team. Jorginho has had a massive impact on matches so far this season, piecing together Chelsea attacks with his passing ability.

While Chelsea were held by West Ham on Sunday, their playmaker-in-chief bossed the contest from the base of midfield:

Saturday will be a huge test for Jorginho, as he will be tasked with unpicking a different type of opponent in Liverpool.

The Reds will come to Stamford Bridge and seek to press high, with Roberto Firmino the man most likely to harry the midfielder when he gets on the ball. If Jorginho can help Chelsea play through the press, then the Blues could get the likes of Eden Hazard and Willian running at the Liverpool back four.

Jorginho will have to show his class in possession and physicality to cope with a rampant Reds outfit, and it will be fascinating to see how he stands up to that.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Following on from his incredible 2017-18 term, Salah has had an uneven start to the season for Liverpool.

Three goals from six Premier League games is not a poor return by any means, although there have been times in recent matches when the Egyptian has cut a frustrated figure on the field, holding on to the ball for too long and taking shots from peculiar positions.

Saturday will be a big game for him, as Salah returns to his former club for the second time as a Liverpool player.

As Sky Sports Premier League showed, he remains a major threat in the final third:

The position Salah tends to take up on the pitch, tucked in from the right flank in an advanced position, could be problematic for Chelsea. While Marcos Alonso has been a threat going forward from left-back this term, there have been occasions when he's switched off defensively.

Salah, who is alert and dangerous when he makes those runs into the right channel, will be seeking to exploit any lapses in focus from the Spaniard alongside his fellow forwards Firmino and Sadio Mane.