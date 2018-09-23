Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Erica Herman Hug After Emotional 2018 Tour Championship

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is a champion on the PGA Tour for the first time since 2013.

And he had someone there to share it with.

Cameras captured Woods sharing an emotional embrace with girlfriend Erica Herman after he tapped in to win the 2018 Tour Championship by two strokes.

Woods has been dating Herman since last year. They made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Presidents Cup.

Herman is the general manager of Tiger's The Woods Jupiter restaurant in Florida.